Cruise passengers coming to St. Kitts & Nevis will participate in bubble tours

Basseterre, St. Kitts, July 14, 2021 (SKNIS): The Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis in its efforts to continue to protect its citizens against the COVID-19 has created bubble tours for the cruise passengers arriving from July 22 onwards.



This was stated by the Minister of Tourism, Honourable Lindsay Grant, during the Prime Minister’s Press Conference on July 8, 2021



“I would also like to indicate that when the passengers alight from the cruise vessel, they are going to go into bubble tours, and it means that they will not have direct contact with the citizens of St. Kitts and Nevis,”



“If they are going to tour at the Brimstone Hill, all the persons working at the Brimstone Hill would be vaccinated on that particular day that the ship and its passengers will go there,” said Minister Grant.



“So, they will leave from the ship to the designated transportation to Brimstone Hill in a bubble that means all the persons that they will come into contact with will be vaccinated; they will visit Brimstone Hill or whichever tour they visit, and they come back to the ship in the same bubble without being allowed to have contact with our citizens.”



“It, therefore, means that when they come off their ship on the 22nd, you are not going to see them in the town of Basseterre and we are not going to allow that in the initial stages,” said Honourable Grant.



He said also that the world is in a pandemic, and it is the number one priority of the Team-Unity Administration to keep its citizens as safe as possible.



“Of course, we understand that this is a time that persons are hurting; we understand that taxi drivers and tour operators haven’t worked sufficiently over the last 15 months, and this is why we have taken the decision to entertain the ships but entertain them in a way that we can manage,” Minister Grant said.



“We are hopeful that persons will adhere to the protocols, the non-pharmaceutical protocols, and that we would have a safe start or restart to the cruise industry,” said the Minister of Tourism.

Featured Image – Minister of Tourism, Hon. Lindsay Grant