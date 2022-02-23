Culturama opens registration for contestants

With the easing of restrictions and the improvements registered in the COVID-19 situation in St. Kitts & Nevis, organizers of the Culturama festival in Nevis, have moved swiftly to open registration for the various competitions that will be returning this year.

This will be the 48th year of Culturama and the Culturama Secretariat is now rolling out the application forms to the following contests:

Senior Pageants – Ms. Culture Queen, Ms. Culture Swimwear and the Mr. Kool

Mr. and Ms. Talented Youth Pageant

Junior and Senior Kaiso Contests

Soca Monarch Contest

Junior and Senior Cultural Street Parade

Emancipation Jouvert Troupe

The dates selected for the celebrations are 21st July-2nd August.

There were no activities hosted, in their traditional settings, since 2019. However, a limited virtual celebration was undertaken in 2021.