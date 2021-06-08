Curfew extended in St. Kitts and Nevis from 8 p.m. nightly to 5 a.m. effective June 08

Basseterre, St. Kitts, June 08, 2021 (SKNIS): The COVID-19-induced curfew in St. Kitts and Nevis has been extended for another two weeks commencing on June 08 when the existing curfew expires. The new curfew, which will begin from 8 p.m. and ends at 5 a.m. daily, was instituted to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.



The announcement was made by the Minister of Health, the Honourable Akilah Byron-Nisbett, on Monday, June 07, during the NEOC Special COVID-19 Press Briefing.

“The virus cannot move without your help; there is a need to further decrease the viral transmission by further enforcement of the restriction on the movement of persons. To this end, the Cabinet has taken the bold decision based on the current situation to extend the curfew which expires tomorrow at 5 a.m., said Minister Byron-Nisbett. “The new curfew, which will be in effect from tomorrow, Tuesday, June 08, will begin from 8 p.m. each night and end at 5 a.m the next morning. This curfew will be in place for the next two weeks.”

During the curfew, residents may not leave their homes except to attend to essential matters such as going to work at an authorized business or government offices or responding to a health issue. Persons authorized to travel during the curfew hours must have a permit provided by the Commissioner of Police.

Persons found away from their residence during the curfew time without permission will run the risk of being arrested. Regulation five of the regulations provides for severe penalties for breaches.