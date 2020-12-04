CWI hails “bold decision” after landing Spirit of Cricket honour

By CMC,

LONDON – Cricket West Indies said the move to proceed with the men’s and women’s tours of England last summer at the height of the global COVID-19 pandemic had been a “bold but necessary decision”, and were thrilled their international sides had been honoured with the 2020 Christopher Martin-Jenkins Spirit of Cricket Award.

West Indies men undertook a ground-breaking three-Test series in July while the women travelled for five Twenty20 Internationals two months later. Both tours marked the resumption of international cricket following the global lockdown due to the coronavirus.

“We are delighted that our Men’s and Women’s teams have won the prestigious Christopher Martin-Jenkins Spirit of Cricket Award,” said CWI chief executive, Johnny Grave.

“On behalf of everyone at CWI, I’d like to thank MCC and the BBC for recognising the efforts that our teams made, in close collaboration with ECB, to ensure that international cricket returned safely to the global stage.

“It was a bold but necessary decision made by the CWI Board, supported by those who travelled to the UK, in keeping with our Cricket First philosophy.

“I must also thank the ECB, along with Hampshire, Lancashire and Derbyshire who hosted our teams this summer and ensured that they were kept safe during both tours.”

With the United Kingdom being ravaged by the pandemic, both tours were conducted in unique “bio-secure” bubbles. Players were housed in hotels at the playing venues and were restricted from interaction with the general public.

All matches were played without fans and warm-up matches were all inter-squad.

MCC president and former Sri Lanka captain Kumar Sangakkara hailed the “courage” of the Caribbean sides for undertaking the tours.

“In a year when cricket has brought us much solace, it is entirely fitting that Cricket West Indies and their Men’s and Women’s teams should be recognised for the courage of their decision to tour England, an act which truly embodies the Spirit of Cricket,” said Sangakkara.

“The whole cricketing world appreciates the lengths that both they and the ECB went to so that cricket could be played at the height of the pandemic, and their contribution should be remembered warmly.”

The award, created as a joint venture between the MCC and BBC in 2013, is in memory of former cricket commentator and MCC president Christopher Martin-Jenkins.

West Indies men lost the three-Test series 2-1 after winning the opener at Southampton and then losing back-to-back matches in Manchester.

The women, meanwhile, suffered a 5-0 whitewash in the series played at Derby.

Main Photo: West Indies cricketers Kraigg Brathwaite, from left, Shai Hope and Rahkeem Cornwall enter the quarantine facility, the Emirates Hotel in Old Trafford in Manchester, United Kingdom at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.