Dancehall Royalty makes its move

By Jamaica Observer,

Dancehall Royalty, the five-song set by Vybz Kartel, released on January 8, debuts at number two on the sales-driven US Current Reggae Albums chart. It enters the streaming-driven Billboard Reggae Albums chart at number 36.

The US Current Reggae Albums chart captures the top-selling albums based on data provided by Nielsen Music/MRC Data. The current chart has Stick Figure’s World on Fire holding down the top spot.

Dancehall Royalty sold 161 copies in its opening week. It features collaborations between Vybz Kartel and his son, Likkle Vybz. Renee 630 and Sikka Rymes are also featured.

This is the second album from Vybz Kartel to enter the US Current Reggae Albums chart within the past seven months. Last July, Of Dons and Divas sailed to number one.

Elsewhere on the chart, Higher Place by Skip Marley inches down to three, while the various artistes release Afrikan Blood rises three places to four.

Upside Down 2020 by Buju Banton slips two rungs to five, while new at six is When Jah Shall Come, a various artistes release by London-based Pressure Sounds Records.

Rising to seven, Coastin by Iration while Tropical House Cruises to Jamaica: Reggae Collector’s Edition moves up to eight.

Uprising Live! Limit, a Bob Marley and the Wailers release, by Eagle Rock Entertainment is nine, while another Marley set, Live at the Rainbow, dips to 10.

Over to the streaming-driven Billboard Reggae Albums chart, Bob Marley and the Wailers log a 54th week in the number one spot with Legend.

Boombastic Collection: The Best of Shaggy by Shaggy is two, while World on Fire and Set in Stone both by Stick Figure are three and four, respectively.

Greatest Hits by UB40 is five, Dutty Classics Collection by Sean Paul is six, and Higher Place by Skip Marley backtracks to seven.

Sean Paul’s Trinity is at eight; Fixtape by Popcaan holds at nine; and Exodus by Bob Marley and the Wailers retains the 10 position.

Over to regional charts, Pressure by Koffee and Buju Banton is number one on both The Foundation Radio Network Top 30 Music Chart (New York) and the South Florida Top 25 Reggae Chart.

Wicked Hearted by Mikey Dangerous and Sizzla is still number one on the Rebel Vibez Top 10 Canadian Reggae Chart.