‘De Strip’ Project Expected To Be Completed By Second Half Of 2021

By SKNIS,

Basseterre, St. Kitts, January 22, 2021 (SKNIS): Minister of Tourism, the Honourable Lindsay Grant, says the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis is expected to complete the ‘De Strip’ Project within a six month period.

The Honourable Minister announced this during the Prime Minister’s Monthly Press Conference on January 14 where he said that he is hopeful that the area of the strip would be completed by the second half of 2021.

“We had some delays with the strip because we are still in the process of working out what exactly we are going to do with the matter for the sewage at the strip.”

“We were between the St. Kitts Marriott in terms of using their facility which is underutilized or engaging persons to build our own sewage system at the Frigate Bay Strip,” said the Minister of Tourism.

He says he is hopeful that within the next couple of days, his ministry would get the advice to best determine which actions to take with the sewage system.

“The other things to be completed at the strip would be the grasscrete, the boardwalk, and the sewage system, and then the exit and entrance facilities.”

Main Photo: UPGRADE AT DE STRIP