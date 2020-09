Community notice

COVID-19 has left many persons struggling with personal finances. If you are drowning in debt, you are strongly encouraged to attend a debt management session with A. Anthony Galloway, Chief Financial Officer of the St. Kitts-Nevis-Anguilla National Bank.

This informative event takes place on Tuesday, September 15, 2020, at the Antioch Baptist Church at Lime Kiln Commercial Development. It starts at 5:30 p.m.

Get out of debt; Stay out of debt; Create wealth.