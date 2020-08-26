Delano And Beenie Man Team Up Again

By Jamaica Gleaner,

B illboard-charting and award-winning producer-selector DJ Delano has once again teamed up with dancehall veteran Beenie Man.

They have collaborated on the DJ Buddha-assisted track The Keys, which was released on Sunday.

“It’s always great working with Beenie Man. To be honest, my son (DJ 3D) and I voiced this track a couple of years ago, and I wanted a fresh sound. So I linked DJ Buddha, and we came up with an idea then linked Steve Andreas to help us to complete the idea. Coming from my remix background, I always try to remix my own productions just like how I did with Or Wah by Capleton,” Delano said. Sean Wedderburn also contributed to the production of The Keys.

Founder of the award-winning Renaissance Disco sound system, Delano ventured into the area of remixes in 1995. He later moved into music production in 2000.

NOTABLE REMIXES

Among the remixes that he is known for are Bounty Killer’s Nitro Mix and Dancehall Queen by Beenie Man and Chevelle Franklin, which charted on Billboard’s R&B-Hip-Hop Singles chart in 1997. The Keys is Delano’s first production in three years. His last project was My Team by Serani.

Delano has earned enviable success with hit rhythms such as Rebirth, Tunda Clap, Stepz, Ice Breaka and Quick Draw.

His production of Sean Paul’s We Be Burnin earned him his first Billboard Hot 100 Top 10 single.

Smirnoff Ice took notice and aligned with him for the Stepz and Ice Breaka rhythms, both of which scored several hit singles.

Later on, Delano himself became a brand ambassador for JN Money Transfer, while the Renaissance Disco had endorsements from Red Stripe and Appleton.

According to Delano, The Keys is an introduction to an album project that he and DJ Buddha are working on that will feature various artistes that will blend various musical genres with Jamaican music.

Main photo: DJ Delano