Department of Environment launches preparation of a Technology Needs Assessment for key sectors

Basseterre, St. Kitts, April 26, 2021 (SKNIS): The Department of Environment in collaboration with the United Nations (UN) Environment, UNEP DTU Partnership and its regional collaborating centre, the University of the West Indies (UWI), recently launched the preparation of a Technology Needs Assessment (TNA) for St. Kitts and Nevis.



The stakeholder consultation, which took place on Thursday, April 22, saw a wide array of disciplines participating in the exercise. Stakeholders from both the public and private sectors participated in this activity, which also served as the official national launch of the TNA project.



With a changing climate, there is a need to ensure that St. Kitts and Nevis develops and utilizes the most appropriate decision-support tools and methodologies. Through a series of stakeholder consultations, the project will identify and prioritise at least four (4) appropriate technologies in the following sectors: water and agriculture under adaptation, and energy and transport under mitigation.



Sharon Rattan, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Environment and Cooperatives, in her opening remarks indicated that technology plays a major role in solving climate change.



“One of the key pillars to responding to climate change is the enhancement of technology development, transfer, deployment and dissemination of information. Of critical importance is for us as a people to understand our climate technology needs. In this regard, access to such information will help in determining the most appropriate technologies that will allow us to reduce our greenhouse gas emissions and adapt to the adverse impacts of climate change”.



The TNA process is a stakeholder-driven process that will require the involvement and support of everyone. It will position us as a people to create a pipeline of additional programmes and projects with the plan to target various financial sources for implementation.



Responding to the impacts of climate change requires the work of not just a few but of everyone and in this regard, the Department will be soliciting the support of everyone to ensure that the final product reflects the Federation’s circumstances.