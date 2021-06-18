Department of Probation and Child Protection Services continues to work with at-risk youth – Mr. Gerald Connor

Basseterre, St. Kitts, June 18, 2021 (SKNIS): In the midst of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Department of Probation and Child Protection Services continues to ensure that at-risk youth are in contact with their relevant case officers across the Federation. Acting Director in the department Mr. Gerald Connor was the guest on the June 16, 2021 edition of “Working For You” where he detailed how the department continues to function given the circumstances with respect to the ongoing pandemic.



“Each officer is still mandated to keep in contact with the young people they are working with. So, we are making it mandatory that we would still maintain contact with all of our cases and continue to work with the families that the department has been working with. We are not just sitting back and waiting for things to fade away. Each officer is still mandated to continue their work with less contact of course in regards to what is going on with the COVID-19 virus. It might be mentorship, helping them to cope with different issues they might be faced with; some of them may have issues with their families they need to address. So, we continue to work with all our young people over the period of time; we have not gone into a lull,” said Mr. Gerald Connor.



Mr. Connor further stated that reports can still be made to the Department of Probation and Child Protection Services using any platform accessible to the public to engage them on any issue that may require their attention. Further, Mr. Connor encouraged other government entities to start doing work within the education system to help children understand the COVID-19 environment and its impact on humanity both locally, regionally, and globally.



The Department of Probation and Child Protection Services Counseling Unit, the National Drug Council, the Ministry of Education, have guidance counselors within the school system to provide children with wrap-around services. Wrap-around services are an individually designed set of services and support provided to children and their families including treatment services, personal support, or any other support necessary to achieve the desired outcome.