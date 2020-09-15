Department of Statistics Logo/Slogan/Tagline Competition

Community Notice



The Department of Statistics within the Ministry of Sustainable Development wishes to announce the launch of three prize-winning competitions to promote awareness of the 2021 Population and Housing Census.



The first competition is a primary school’s Population and Housing Census Tagline Competition for students nine (9) to twelve (12) years of age or grades four (4) to six (6). The second is the secondary school’s Population and Housing Census Slogan Competition which will cater to students from first to fifth form. A third competition dubbed the Population and Housing Census Logo competition is open to persons of all ages.



To apply, all interested persons are required to visit the St. Kitts Office located upstairs the Total Concept Building at Bladen’s Commercial Development in Basseterre and the Nevis Office upstairs Value Mart IGA Building, Farms Estate. Persons can also register online via stats.gov.kn.



Deadline for submission of application is Friday, September 25, 2020.



Guidelines for the competitions can be accessed via the links below:

https://mcusercontent.com/f9c18edcb5e81ee00df9977e6/files/b14f759c-7721-47e7-9973-6bca28b69439/Guidelines_for_Logo_Competition_Sept_2020.docx

https://mcusercontent.com/f9c18edcb5e81ee00df9977e6/files/63b028d6-409f-4677-a0c8-b0de6004de1e/Guidelines_for_Slogan_Competition_Sept_2020.docx

https://mcusercontent.com/f9c18edcb5e81ee00df9977e6/files/a71d0d01-04fb-4cea-9946-435206e09fee/Guidelines_for_Tagline_Competition_Sept_2020.docx