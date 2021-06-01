Department of Statistics relaunches new and improved website

Basseterre, St. Kitts, June 01, 2021 (SKNIS): The Department of Statistics within the Ministry of Sustainable Development has relaunched its improved website www.stats.gov.kn to increase the functionality of the site and improve user experience.



Director at the Department of Statistics, Carlton Phipps, noted that the upgrades were done in conjunction with its international partner. He added that it was important to upgrade the website to meet the demands of a changing world.



“This initiative to enhance the features of the website was undertaken by the Department’s staff with the support of Statistics Canada under the Project for the Regional Advancement of Statistics in the Caribbean (PRASC),” he said. “The main objective of revamping the website is to present an online platform for official statistics that is more user-friendly and cover a wider range of topics.”



The improved website contains more up-to-date Economic and Social Statistics for St. Kitts and Nevis; it is mobile/tablet compatible and allows for the download of statistical tables in a different format. Visitors to the website will find information about the upcoming 2021 Population and Housing Census.



Additionally, the Department is collaborating with the Ministry of Health in providing up-to-date information on the Federation’s COVID-19 status, the progress of the vaccination programme, and other related matters.



The director encouraged the general public to visit the upgraded website and explore the various topics and features.

