Development Bank partnering with Dept. of Social Services to host Oldie Goldie Patriot Wear Competition

Preparations to celebrate this year’s International Day of Older Persons on Thursday October 1, are in top gear as the Department of Community Development and Social Services has partnered with the Development Bank of St. Kitts and Nevis to mobilise persons over 62 to take part in an Oldie Goldie Patriotic Wear competition.

“Because we wanted to celebrate 20 years since the start of the homecare programme in grand style, we approached the Development Bank requesting a meaningful contribution and they have responded positively and we are eternally grateful for that,” said Director in the Department of Community Development and Social Services, Mrs Osslyn Ward-Harris.

She added: “The money was given as sponsorship for the Oldie Goldie Patriotic Wear competition, which is one of the four activities we have for older persons this year. That is the partnership we are always willing to forge with our key stakeholders.”

Mrs Ward-Harris made the comments on Tuesday September 22 at the offices of the Development Bank of St. Kitts and Nevis on Church Street in Basseterre when she received the bank’s donation cheque from the Marketing and Product Development Officer, Ms Chantelle Rochester.

The activities include a church service at the Antioch Baptist Church on Thursday October 1, the day which is observed world-wide as the International Day of Older Persons. It will be celebrated under the theme ‘Pandemics: Do They Change How We Address Age and Ageing?’

The Oldie Goldie Patriotic Wear competition has generated favourable interest among the seniors, and as a result the registration date has been extended to Friday September 25 to afford as many entries as possible, and to afford as many persons the privilege of winning.

“Ladies and gentlemen, dust off your old fashion wear, strike a pose, enter your best photo and win a big cash prize!” screams out a promotional flyer from the Seniors Enrichment Programme.

“They will dress up in their colours; the colours of the flag using the old school approach, and they would submit their pictures to a number we have identified on a flyer, and a team of three judges would ascertain as to who the winner is,” added the Director. “We would be giving two prizes.” The WhatsApp number given is 762-1483.

Judging will be done on Monday and Tuesday next week (September 28-29) and the winners will be announced on Thursday October 1 during the church service where between 200 and 250 older persons have been given special invitations.

According to Marketing and Product Development Officer at the Development Bank of St. Kitts and Nevis, Ms Chantelle Rochester, as the International Day of Older Persons approaches, persons should take time to reflect on the contribution that has been made by the senior citizens to make the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis the progressive nation it is as it celebrates its 37th anniversary of independence.

“We at the Development Bank of St. Kitts and Nevis salute the Department of Community Development and Social Services for actively engaging our seniors through its Seniors Enhancement Programme,” said Ms Rochester.

She added: “As an institution that leaves a sustained positive difference in the lives of our people, the Management of the Bank has agreed to partner with the Department to ensure that our elders are given their flowers when they are still in a position to see and smell them.”

Main photo: Marketing and Product Development Officer at the Development Bank of St. Kitts and Nevis, Ms Chantelle Rochester (left) presenting a cheque to Director in the Department of Community Development and Social Services, Mrs Osslyn Ward-Harris.