Diddy’s L.A. Home Hit By Burglars

By TMZ,

Diddy’s got a big headache to ring in the new year … the L.A. home he owns where his late soulmate, Kim Porter, died was hit by burglars.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ … someone pried open a side door and entered his Toluca Lake home, triggering the security system.

We’re told a caretaker discovered the break-in and it was clear — someone rummaged through the house.

Cops took a burglary report and someone from Diddy’s family will have to take a look around to see what, if anything, is missing.

As you know … Kim, a model and actress, dated Diddy off and on for 13 years and they had 3 children together, including two daughters and a son.

Kim was found dead in the home back in November 2018 at the age of 47, after losing her battle with pneumonia. Diddy isn’t there much, and that could be a reason for the break-in. TMZ broke the story … Dr. Dre’s house was hit hours after we reported Dre was in an ICU unit after suffering a brain aneurysm.