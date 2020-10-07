Ding Dong renews Magnum bonds

By Kevin Jackson,

The COVID-19 pandemic has not slowed down dancehall artiste Ding Dong. In fact, he continues to dominate radio and the charts.

“COVID-19 has had a major impact, with travel and entertainment restrictions everyone in the industry is feeling it. But it’s also time to adjust and see what we can do in new ways to connect with the audience. Despite the pandemic, I have done a lot of work this year. I have had hits like Mirror, Mirror, Inside and Gweh,” he told the Jamaica Observer.

Earlier last week, his latest single Stray was released. It is featured on the Child’s Play rhythm and produced by Land Mark Records.

Magnum Tonic Wine, a brand which has aligned itself with dancehall music and entertainment over the years, renewed its partnership with Ding Dong. The artiste was happy with the development.

“It signifies that Magnum has seen and appreciates the work that I have put in over the years. Renewing the partnership feels natural for me.”

He continued, “I consider myself a very active brand ambassador so I’m there whenever they need me. Last year we had Magnum Xplosion and I was there. This year is a lot different but the Magnum massive should wait to see what we have in the works.”

Magnum’s marketing manager for the Caribbean region, Kamal Powell, was also upbeat about collaborating with Ding Dong.

“Since 2017 when we first started to work with Ding Dong, we knew immediately that this was a perfect match. We have had a fantastic run with him as our regional brand ambassador. The synergy between Magnum Tonic Wine and his personal brand is nothing short of a perfect cohesion, and we are elated and excited to have this partnership continue even further.”

Ding Dong will continue to make appearances on behalf of the brand, and be featured in branded content.

Main photo: Magnum Tonic Wine regional marketing manager Kamal Powell (left) with Ding Dong at the deejay’s virtual party held last week.