Disaster preparedness is special topic on Working For You on Wednesday, July 14

Basseterre, St. Kitts, July 14, 2021 (SKNIS): With the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season in full swing, the country’s attention is on disaster preparedness but doing so in a COVID-19 environment. Officials from the National Emergency Operations Center (NEOC) will be featured on the popular government radio and television programme “Working for You” on Wednesday, July 14, 2021.

The special guests will be Mrs. Claricia Langley-Stevens, Deputy National Disaster Coordinator; Mrs. Janelle Lewis Tafari, Chair of the Welfare, Relief Supplies, and Shelter Management Sub-Committee; Mr. Valentine Lindsay, Chair of the Housing and Shelter Sub-Committee.

The discussion will focus on the comprehensive disaster management strategy, hurricane preparedness, shelter and shelter management in the context of COVID-19; welfare of persons in shelters and vulnerability mapping among other pertinent issues.

