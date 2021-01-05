Doctors reveal cause of death of Brick Kiln man

By Staff Writer, MyVue News.com,

Basseterre, 5th January, 2021, (MyVue News.com)- An autopsy was completed earlier today to determine what led to the death of a Brick Kiln man, over the last weekend.

The autopsy was performed on the body of 61-year-old Myron Jeffers of Brick Kiln, Nevis on Tuesday, 5th January, 2021 by Resident pathologist, Dr. Adrian Nunez.

Dr. Nunez concluded that death was as a result of right intracerebral hemorrhage due to Hypertension.

An official report from the police indicated that 61 year old Myron Jeffers was found in a motionless manner on the ground, close to his vehicle, at Herbert’s Beach.

Jeffers was officially declared dead by the District Medical doctor after a visit to the scene.

The victim was found on Sunday, 3rd January,2021, at around 10:00 a.m.

(File Photo): Myron Jeffers