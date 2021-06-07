Dogs to benefit from sale of monkey meat, says Department of Agriculture

Basseterre, St. Kitts, June 7, 2021 (SKNIS): The Department of Agriculture in its efforts to control the monkey problem which affects agricultural production within the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis has authorized the sale of green vervet monkey meat for the purpose of dog food.

Assistant Coordinator of the Pest Programme in the Ministry of Agriculture, Bernel Hobson, in a recent interview said that “When we shoot these monkeys, get them cleaned properly, we are selling it at the Department of Agriculture at $5.00 per pound.”

He also said that the monkey meat which is labelled as ‘Tree Mutton’ is healthy to consume by humans as well “so if you purchase that monkey meat from us at the department it’s up to you if you want to consume it, but we are selling it for the sole purpose for dog food.”

He said with this tree mutton, you can make monkey soup similar to that of goat water.

In the February 24 edition of ‘Working for You’, the former Director of the Department of Agriculture, Melvin James, said that the $1.2 million project which was approved by the Team-Unity government was aimed at addressing the wild monkey problem.

Coordinator of the Feral Programme or Monkey Programme, Winston Mulraine, said that “At the moment, we have quite a number of choppers and shooters in the area, so they are doing a pretty good job.”

“The farmers are somewhat satisfied with the progress we have made so far in the area, and we can only look forward to better things,” said Mr. Mulraine.

Featured Photo – Green Vervet Monkey