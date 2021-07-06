Dominica’s first Prime Minister has died

By MyVue News.com Staff Reporter

Basseterre, Tuesday, 6th July, 2021, (MyVue News.com)-The man who led Dominica into political independence in 1978 has died. Patrick John died on Tuesday morning at the country’s main hospital in the capital, Roseau.

John became Dominica’s first Prime Minister after serving as Premier from 28th July, 1974, to 2nd November, 1978.

He was the last of 13 siblings, all of whom preceded him in death.

In addition to a career in politics, John was also the Waterfront and Allied Workers Union leader.

He also had a stint as the mayor of Roseau, his hometown.

His rise to political power started in 1970 when he was elected to the legislature.

His tenure as Prime Minister, however, did not last very long, and in less than one year, he was pushed out of office, following mass protest by Dominicans, who felt that some of the new policies being introduced in a newly independent country, were too much for them to accept.

His political experiences took a turn for the worse when he led an attempted coup de’tat against the then administration of Prime Minister Eugenia Charles. It was reported then that he had received backing from a group of white American and Canadian supremacists, in what became known as Operation Red Dog.

He was sentenced to 12 years but served only 5 after being pardoned by Prime Minister Charles. It was also Charles, who later became Dame Eugenia, whom John defeated to win his first seat to parliament in 1970.

After politics, Patrick John dedicated much of his time to the administration of football, taking Dominica into the family of FIFA in 1994, but was voted out in 2006.

Despite that setback, John was inducted into the CONCACAF Football Hall of Fame in 2007.

His community activities also saw John involved in carnival in the 1970s and at one time was the leader of a popular local troupe. In one year, John played mas in the daytime and by evening he called a snap election, catching the opposition,(especially the party led by Eugena Charles), off guard. Charles and her party failed to recruit enough candidates to run in each constituency.

Patrick John was 83 years old.

Photo: Victor Riviere (far right) sits with Premier Patrick John and Arlington Riviere when John gave a pre-independence review of his intentions to go independent at the United Nations in New York. Photo: Dr. Lennox Honychurch Collection

Featured Photo: Patrick John