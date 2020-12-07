Donald Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani tests positive for coronavirus, says he’s ‘recovering quickly’

By Kelsie Iorio,

Donald Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani has thanked well-wishers for their support after he tested positive for COVID-19 following days of travel around the US, during which he urged authorities to intervene in the President’s election loss.

The former New York mayor posted on Twitter on Sunday night local time, saying he was “recovering well”.

“Thank you to all my friends and followers for all the prayers and kind wishes,” his post read.

“I’m getting great care and feeling good.”

Sources have told multiple US media outlets, including the New York Times and CNN, that Mr Giuliani has been taken to Georgetown University Medical Center in Washington DC.

The Trump campaign released a statement from the President’s legal team on Sunday evening saying Mr Giuliani had tested negative just before he travelled to Arizona, Michigan and Georgia earlier this week.

“The Mayor did not experience any symptoms or test positive for COVID-19 until more than 48 hours after his return,” the statement read.

“No legislators in any state or members of the press are on the contact tracing list, under current CDC (Centers for Disease Control) Guidelines.”

Mr Giuliani was travelling between states to urge authorities to overturn Joe Biden’s victory and give their electoral college votes to Mr Trump, and was observed not wearing a mask numerous times.

The Trump campaign’s statement said other members of the President’s legal team “who are defined as having had close contact” with Mr Giuliani would follow doctors’ orders and CDC guidelines regarding testing and self-isolating.

Mr Trump posted on social media on Sunday afternoon local time to wish Mr Giuliani the best, just hours after Mr Giuliani appeared on Fox News to discuss election legal challenges.

“@RudyGiuliani, by far the greatest mayor in the history of NYC, and who has been working tirelessly exposing the most corrupt election (by far!) in the history of the USA, has tested positive for the China Virus,” Mr Trump said.

The President’s use of the term “China virus” has drawn significant backlash throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

Fox News said Mr Giuliani “appeared well” while appearing on the program Sunday Morning Futures, less than five hours before Mr Trump’s tweet confirming his diagnosis.

He was not present in the studio with Maria Bartiromo during the interview.

Mr Trump still has not formally conceded defeat to president-elect Joe Biden, and continues to assert widespread fraud repeatedly and without evidence.

Rudy Giuliani’s son Andrew, who tested positive for COVID-19 last week, has tweeted a message of thanks after the news of his father’s infection.

“My Dad @RudyGiuliani is resting, getting great care and feeling well,” the tweet read.

“Thank you to all the friends who have reached out concerned about his wellbeing.”

Supporters flocked to social media to post messages of support for the former mayor, but others have noted Mr Giuliani’s alleged lack of COVID-19 prevention measures recently.

Main Photo: Rudy Giuliani appeared on Fox News hours before Donald Trump confirmed on Twitter that he had tested positive for coronavirus.(Supplied/Fox News)