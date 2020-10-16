Dore charged for firearm possession

By Staff writer, MyVue News.com,

Basseterre, 16th October, 2020 (MyVue News.com)- A Carty Alley man has been formally charged by police in St. Kitts, for two main offences, according to reports shared today.

Police say that on Thursday, 15th October, 2020, they charged and arrested Dequan Dore for possession of a firearm and possession of ammunition.

He is charged, they explained, is in relation to the firearm and ammunition that were found by members of the Anti-Narcotics Unit, following a search that had been executed on a premises in Carty Alley, Newtown on Wednesday, 14th October, 2020.

Police confirmed that one (1) Glock 19 firearm with a matching magazine and four (4) 9mm rounds of ammunition were taken into custody as a result of that search.

File photo of a Glock 19, but NOT the actual photo found by the police