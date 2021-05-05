Dr. Cuthbert Sebastian Jr. to address COVID-19 related matters on Working for You on Wednesday, May 5

Basseterre, St. Kitts, May 5, 2021 (SKNIS): Dr. Cuthbert Sebastian Jr., Emergency Room Physician at the Joseph Nathaniel France (JNF) General Hospital, will be featured on the popular government radio and television programme “Working for You” on Wednesday, May 5, 2021.

Dr. Sebastian Jr. will be discussing the pressing issues of the day surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. The conversation will hinge upon the importance of vaccination, address the issue of vaccine hesitancy, and outline why the vaccine is our best hope for returning to some semblance of normalcy, among other pertinent issues.

“Working for You” is broadcast live every Wednesday on ZIZ, WinnFM and Sugar City Rock from 1:30-3:00 pm and rebroadcast on Freedom FM and Von Radio on Thursdays from 7:30-9:00 am and 10:30-12:00 pm respectively, and CBN-Radio on Sundays from 5:00-6:30 pm. The programme is also streamed live on the SKNIS Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/sknismedia/ and the SKNIS Youtube channel.