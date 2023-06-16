Dr. Denzil Douglas Delivers Address at Virtual Ministerial Meeting

Yesterday morning, June 15, the Rt. Honourable Dr. Denzil Douglas, Minister of Foreign Affairs et al, attended the Virtual Ministerial Meeting on Haiti, organized by the Government of Canada.

This high-level meeting brought together several officials from international communities with the purpose of providing the opportunity to continue an open dialogue, focused on further bolstering our international security assistance and intensifying support for inclusive political dialogue on the situation in Haiti.

In his address to the participating delegates, Minister Douglas called for a nuanced solution-based approach that gives increased attention to promoting and investing in Haiti’s strengths rather than focusing solely on its weaknesses.

“I believe the international community must be willing to depart radically from the old prescriptions. I believe we have to start looking at Haiti not just as Port-au-Prince, an unstable capital city with myriad challenges, but as a country with different regions, characteristics, and sometimes different realities.”

He also highlighted the humanitarian assistance the Government of Saint Kitts and Nevis has extended to Haiti, by which 15 Haitian refugees who arrived in the Federation by boat were provided healthcare and released into the care of the local Haitian community.

The security in Haiti remains tenuous and requires urgent action from global entities before the situation further escalates. As such, Saint Kitts and Nevis is committed to doing its part to support a Haitian-led process that will steer the nation into an era of peace and political stability.

(SKNIS)