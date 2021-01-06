Dr. Dre hospitalized for brain aneurysm, but says he’s ‘doing great’

By Global News,

Legendary hip-hop star and rapper Dr. Dre says he’s “doing great” and will be leaving Los Angeles hospital Cedars-Sinai “soon” after suffering a brain aneurysm on Tuesday.

Dr. Dre, 55, whose real name is Andre Romelle Young, posted an update to his Instagram account, assuring fans and well-wishers that he’s on the mend.

“Thanks to my family, friends and fans for their interest and well wishes,” he wrote. “I’m doing great and getting excellent care from my medical team. I will be out of the hospital and back home soon. Shout out to all the great medical professionals at Cedars. One Love!!”

He is currently in stable condition following the ordeal. According to celebrity gossip site TMZ, which first reported the news, doctors are working to figure out what caused the brain bleed.

Dre was an original member of gangsta rap group N.W.A., and is one of the biggest music producers and entrepreneurs in the world. He has produced music for Snoop Dogg and Eminem, among many other notable names.

The Chronic, his 1992 debut solo album, is among the most influential of the era. He has won six Grammys over the course of his career. He also co-founded Beats Electronics, a brand acquired by Apple in 2014 for US$3 billion.

Other hip-hop stars, including 50 Cent and Snoop Dogg, reached out to Dre on social media after the news broke.

Dre is in the midst of a contentious divorce with his wife, Nicole Young, who’s reportedly seeking $2 million a month in temporary spousal support and an additional $5 million in legal fees. The pair have two adult children.

ABC News reported Wednesday that while Dre remains in hospital, a group of people targeted his Brentwood, Calif., home with the intent to burglarize it. Police say nothing was taken, and four people were taken into custody after a brief vehicular pursuit.

Their identities have not been released.

A brain aneurysm is a weak bulging spot on the wall of one of the arteries in the brain.

According to the Brain Aneurysm Foundation, ruptured brain aneurysms are fatal in about 50 per cent of cases. Of those who survive, about 66 per cent suffer some permanent neurological deficit.

Approximately 15 per cent of people with a ruptured aneurysm die before reaching the hospital.