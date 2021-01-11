Dr. Dre Still in ICU Almost A Week After Brain Aneurysm

By TMZ,

Dr. Dre is still in intensive care, one week after he was rushed to the hospital after suffering a brain aneurysm, and doctors are still trying to figure out what happened.

Sources connected to Dre with direct knowledge tell TMZ … Dre’s where he’s been since last Monday — in ICU at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in L.A. Our sources say doctors continue to do a battery of tests to get to the root problem. Doctors also want him in ICU in case, God forbid, he suffers another aneurysm … if that happens, time would be of the essence.

We don’t know if Dre has gone into surgery, but that’s usually the case to stop bleeding.

As for his current state … the music legend is resting comfortably, and perhaps even more encouraging, our sources say docs have cautiously informed his family that a “bad outcome” doesn’t appear to be on the horizon.

TMZ broke the story … Dre suffered the aneurysm at his Pacific Palisades home Monday and was rushed by ambulance to Cedars.

If things stay that way, Dre is truly lucky — brain aneurysms result in death around 50% of the time, and for those who survive … about 2/3 suffer some sort of permanent neurological deficit.