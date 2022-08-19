Dr. Janice Daniel-Hodge signals NRP’s readiness to contest upcoming local elections

Contributor

The Nevis Reformation Party (NRP) is ready to contest the Nevis Island Assembly Elections constitutionally due by March 2023 but may be called in the coming months.

Leader of the NRP Dr. Janice Daniel-Hodge, while a guest on Freedom FM’s ‘Issues’ Talk Show on Wednesday, August 17, said the NRP remains in campaign mode tackling the issues that the people of Nevis continue to face.

“We remain vigilant and we remain working towards bringing Nevis back to a sense of where the people can have pride and a more harmonious type of relationship. We have not stopped our campaign. There is no relaxing.”

Dr. Daniel-Hodge took the CCM-led Nevis Island Administration to task for miserably failing to address the issues the people of Nevis face by bringing much needed relief. The extremely high cost of electricity bills and the increase in the cost of water are among the many issues contributing to a high cost of living on the island.

“We understood that there was over $500 million coming to Nevis…and CCM was not managing the funds the way that they were supposed to be managed [and] the people in Nevis were not feeling the impact of $500 million passing through Nevis. We saw a number of incomplete projects and a few friends and family being enriched and the majority of people in Nevis struggling. We saw in the midst of a pandemic where people’s electricity was disconnected, an increase in water bill and an increase in your surcharge.”

More than five years have passed and the Alexandra Hospital Expansion Project, which was to be completed between 18 to 24 months, remains incomplete. Millions spent and athletes and patrons still cannot enjoy a complete athletic stadium with proper parking and bathroom facilities. The Oualie Taxi Pier still lacks proper seating for passengers.

In the upcoming local elections, Dr. Janice Daniel-Hodge will contest the St. James (Nevis 4) Constituency while NRP’s deputy leader Hon. Cleone Stapleton-Simmonds will seek to retain the St. Thomas’ (Nevis 5) Constituency. Ms. Jaedee Caines will be vying for the St. Paul’s (Nevis 1) Constituency, Dr. Patricia Bartlette in the St. John’s (Nevis 2) Constituency and Mr. Rohan Isles in the St. George’s (Nevis 3) Constituency.

(NRP)