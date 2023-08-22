Dr. Joyelle Clarke leads delegation to GEF7 in Vancouver

(SKNIS) – Minister of Environment, Climate Action and Constituency Empowerment, Hon. Dr. Joyelle Clarke, will lead a delegation to the 7th Global Environment Facility (GEF) Assembly that will be held in Vancouver, Canada, from 22nd -26th August, 2023.



Members of the delegation are Dr. Marcus Natta, incoming GEF political focal point, Lavern Queeley, the current operational focal point and Eustace Wallace, Minister Counselor in the High Commission of St Kitts and Nevis in Ottawa.



GEF, whose primary focus is to combat the planet’s most pressing environmental issues such as climate change, biodiversity loss, pollution, and environmental and ocean health by providing the financial support, will host several Ministers of Environment from across the globe to discuss funding programmes and initiatives to address the existing environmental crises.



Minister Clarke is scheduled to make presentations at several panels, including a roundtable titled “Beyond Inclusion: Youth, Women, and Indigenous People as Environmental Leaders.”



The delegation will also meet with key players in Sustainable Development, Environment and Climate Action in the Canadian Government, including the Minister of International Development, Hon. Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Environment and Climate Change, Honourable Steven Guilbeault, as well as Eleena Marley, the Chief Executive Officer for Vancouver Economic Commission, the parent company for Zero Emissions Economic Transition Action Plan (ZEETAP).



The Government of St Kitts and Nevis supports the overall objective of the GEF7 2023, as it aligns with the Federation’s mandate of a Sustainable Island State that is championed by the Prime Minister, Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew.



GEF7 improves international partnerships with organizations that are essential in helping the Federation achieve this goal.