Dr. Wilkinson recruits persons to join the fight to protect those who cannot be vaccinated in St Kitts and Nevis

Basseterre, St. Kitts, June 08, 2021 (SKNIS): Medical Chief of Staff of the Joseph N. France General Hospital, Dr. Cameron Wilkinson, said that the Roll-Up 2 Roll-Out COVID-19 vaccination campaign is a fight for the unvaccinated in society, who cannot take a jab and are thereby vulnerable to the deadly disease.

At a Special COVID-19 Briefing by the National Emergency Operations Centre on June 07, 2021, the Medical Chief of Staff issued a call for every able-bodied person to join the war to end the global pandemic.

“We have been fighting for every school child who is unvaccinated, every pregnant woman and the unborn child, every elderly person over the age of 80, with multiple medical conditions who might be too frail to be vaccinated, and we have been fighting for the 30 percent of the country through no fault of theirs who are below the age of 18 and are unvaccinated,” Dr. Wilkinson stated.

“What we are fighting for is to get those who should be vaccinated to come forward voluntarily and be vaccinated,” he added.

The importance of taking a jab was underscored in the recent 11 confirmed cases detected on the weekend. Dr. Wilkinson said that to his knowledge, the individuals were not fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

“We know scientifically that getting vaccinated helps to protect you from serious disease, from hospitalization, and from death, so our fight for the entire country is to make sure that we get as many persons vaccinated as possible,” the senior health official expressed. “My advice to you is that if you are out there and you are someone who should be vaccinated, and you are not vaccinated, this is not a fight against you. I am asking you; I am begging you with tears in my eyes to go out and get vaccinated.”

St. Kitts and Nevis has 94 confirmed COVID-19 cases. Fifty-three cases have fully recovered. There are 41 active cases, zero deaths and four hospitalizations.

At the end of business day on June 07, 29,884 persons have received their first dose of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine. The number represents 63.9 percent of the target population needed to reach herd immunity. Eight thousand seven hundred and fifty-nine persons have received their second jab.

Herd immunity will occur when 33,037 persons are fully vaccinated.

Featured Photo – Dr. Cameron Wilkinson, Medical Chief of Staff