Drake Gets Justin Bieber to Have a Party for Him in New ‘Popstar’ Video

Drake taps Justin Bieber to take his place in the new music video for the rapper’s latest collaboration with DJ Khaled, “Popstar.”

The elaborate Director X-helmed clip opens with Khaled hitting Drake with a barrage of video messages, insisting they find some way to make a music video for the song. But Drake — ever the curmudgeon — grumbles he barely has the bandwidth to make his own album, let alone a video, so in order to get Khaled off his back, he decides to call in a favor.

The clip then cuts to a morning-after scene, with Bieber waking up in a mansion full of partiers ready to keep the festivities going. The clip plays out like any number of classic house party music videos, although at the end, Bieber snaps awake next to his wife, Hailey Rhode Bieber, and tells her about the wild dream he just had where Drake asked him to film a music video for him. In a goofy twist, as the Biebers take their dog for a morning walk, the pop star’s phone rings and he looks down to see a call from Drake.

DJ Khaled and Drake released “Popstar,” along with another single, “Greece,” back in July. Since then, Drake has a released the “Only You Freestyle” with Headie One, appeared on two new Popcaan tracks, “All I Need” and “Twist and Turn,” and dropped a solo single “Laugh Now Cry Later,” from his next album, Certified Lover Boy.