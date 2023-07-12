Drew leads high-level delegation to Brussels

By MyVue News.com Staff Reporter

Basseterre, Wednesday, 12th July 2023, (My Vue News.com)-A top-level delegation will be heading to Brussels in the coming days to represent St. Kitts & Nevis at the upcoming EU-CELAC Summit, from 17th-18th July, 2023.

They will be joining Heads of State and Government of the European Union, (EU), and the Community of Latin American and the Caribbean States, (CELAC).

This, is the first meeting in approximately 8 years, and on the agenda will be a special meeting between EU and Caribbean leaders, prior to the main summit.

It is understood that the main goal of this meeting is to engage in a political conversation on pertinent mutually beneficial issues, such as the green transition, climate finance, the structured cooperation between the EU and the Caribbean area, existing security challenges, such as Haiti, and the larger geopolitical environment.

The St. Kitts & Nevis delegation is due to head out on Saturday, 15th July, and will include Prime Minister Dr. Terrence Drew, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dr. Denzil Douglas, Minister of Sustainable Development, Dr. Joyelle Clarke, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Kaye Bass, Permanent Secretary in the Office of the Prime Minister, Naeemah Hazelle, Press Secretary, Adelcia Connor-Ferlance.

Leaders will discuss several critical topics including climate financing; strengthening the common trade agenda; implementing the Global Gateway investment strategy to accelerate a fair green and digital transition and address inequalities; joining forces for justice, citizen security, and the fight against transnational organized crime; and cooperating to promote peace and security, democracy, rule of law, human rights, and humanitarian aid.

Photo: PM Drew arriving at the recent CARICOM Summit, accompanied by two young nationals of Trinidad.