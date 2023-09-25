Drivers nursing injuries from accident

By MyVue News.com Staff Reporter

Basseterre, Monday, 25th September, 2023, (MyVue News.com)-The two drivers who were involved in an accident on the Frigate Bay Road on Saturday, are nursing injuries from the collision, as police continue their investigation into the matter.

Police revealed that the two drivers were Conroy Ottley of Station Street, Old Road, who was driving motor vehicle P7101 and Gregory Bradshaw of Parsons Village, who was driving Motor car P7388.

It is said that initial inquiries indicate that Bradshaw was travelling from Frigate Bay, towards Basseterre.

He overtook a vehicle just as Ottley was exiting the stop at Sugar Ridge, turning towards Frigate Bay.

Both vehicles collided causing Ottley’s vehicle to spin around and stop facing the direction of Earl Mornes.

Bradshaw’s vehicle collided with a lamp pole on the Conaree mountainside of the road, overturned, and came to a rest on its top on the grass verge on the Conaree mountain side of the road.

The incident occurred around 9:00 am on Saturday, 23rd September, 2023.