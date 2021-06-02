Eagles lone winners in triple header

TGE Dieppe Bay Eagles were the lone winners in the SKNFA Premier League on Sunday May 23, with a crucial 2-0 win over Trafalgar Southstars; a day when the two other matches ended goalless.

Scoring for Dieppe Bay

Shawn Dasent 21st min

Mirico Cranston 34th min

This victory is crucial in Dieppe Bay’s quest to avoid relegation as they now have seven points and have moved up from the bottom of the table, leapfrogging Southstars. Though they are still in the relegation zone, behind Bath United on the same points and a game in hand, the victory serves as a morale booster.

In the day’s other match:

H E GARDEN HOTSPURS 0 – 0 FLOW 4G CAYON ROCKETS

(half time score 0 – 0 )

Coach Austin “Dico” Huggins said the team had to substitute its striker and as such they were not able to carry out the game plan. “We had to take off our striker and use a younger guy at the top. It didn’t materialize what we wanted to do but hopefully in the future we get it working, we go back to the drawing board and we get it working again,” Huggins said.

Coach of Cayon George Yellowman Isaac said he encouraged his players to play smart and positive football in the second half. “First half wasn’t too bad, we just have to maintain our shape and maintain our composure. I know the place was kind of warm and some of the guys were tired so we just had to hold out for the rest of the half and see what we could do for the second half,” Isaac said.

ST. PETERS 0 – 0 S L HORSFORDS ST.PAULS UTD

St. Paul’s had 18 attempts on goal, with some four shots on target but still unable to find the back of the net. After both matches, we spoke to the coaches. Anthony Nets Isaac was excited during the match, despite not getting the victory. He bemoaned their lack of scoring. “We got to score our chances once we get them because if you don’t do that, a team like St. Paul’s will punish you. Fortunately, we get to hold out for the one (point),” Coach Isaac said.

For Coach Iroy Congo Jeffers of St. Paul’s, the match was a well fought game. “It didn’t turn out how we wanted it to be, but we got one point; one point is a plus for us. We are on top of the table) still,” Jeffers said.

The match between Fast Cash Saddlers F.C. versus Hotsprings Bath United slated for Saturday afternoon was postponed upon the request of Saddlers. So the league table has not moved much after this weekend’s round of matches. Due to the COVID-19 outbreak in the country, all SKNFA leagues have been suspended for two weeks with planned resumption for the Premier League on June 11.

Featured Photo – Dieppe Bay players celebrate one of their two goals on Sunday May 23, at the Warner Park.