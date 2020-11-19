Earlier end to school term

By Staff Writer, MyVue News.com,

Basseterre, 19th November, 2020, (MyVue News.com)- All government institutions will be closing in St. Kitts & Nevis, within the next two weeks, according to a release from the Federal Ministry of Education.

The date that has been confirmed to the closure is Friday, 4th December, 2020. Previously, the term was scheduled to complete, for students, on 11th December, after commencing on 7th September.

This include daycares, nurseries, primary and secondary schools.

While making the announcement, the Ministry of Education also appealed to parents and guardians to ensure that their children fully attend classes during the final week, running from Monday, 30th November, to Friday, 4th December.

However, when the final bell is sounded on 4th December, this will not apply to the teachers and staff, who will have to wait until the following week, on Friday, 11th December, before proceeding on their Christmas break.

Teachers have been urged to use the extra time of the final week to complete assignments, such as report cards, which are to be made available for collection, from Friday, 11th December.

Main Photo: Students attending school at the Washington Archibald High School (file photo)