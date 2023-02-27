Eastern Caribbean Central Bank Governor is set to resume Country Outreach Missions

(ECCB): Governor Antoine will commence his consultations with the Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, Honourable Dr. Terrance M. Drew, on key issues.

The Governor and his delegation will then pay a courtesy call on Governor General, Her Excellency Dame Marcella Liburd GCMG, JP following which they will make a presentation to the Cabinet of Ministers on the ECCU’s Performance and Prospects.

The ECCB team will meet with the Chamber of Industry and Commerce at the St Kitts Marriott Resort on 28 February. The mission continues with meetings with social partners inclusive of civil society, labour unions, churches and youth on 1 March; followed by a session with bankers in the Federation, on 2 March.

As is now customary, the Country Outreach Mission will feature a live television interview. Journalist and Communication Consultant, Andre Huie will engage Governor Antoine on

2 March from 8:00 p.m. on a range of financial, economic, banking and national development issues. The event will be broadcast live on ZIZ Television and Radio and streamed on the ECCB’s Facebook page and YouTube channel. The public is invited to participate in this discussion by calling or submitting questions via the ECCB’s social media platforms.

The mission will continue on 6 March. Governor Antoine and his delegation will call on the Premier of Nevis and Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly of Saint Christopher (St Kitts) and Nevis, Honourable Mark Brantley, after which they will meet with social partners on Nevis.

The ECCB team, the will engage members of the Diplomatic and Consular Corps on 7 March. The Country Outreach Mission concludes on 8 March when the Governor and his delegation meet with the local media.

The ECCB’s delegation for the Saint Christopher (St. Kitts) and Nevis Country Outreach Mission includes: Deputy Governor of the ECCB, Dr Valda F. Henry; Director of the Research, Statistics and Data Analytics Department – Teresa Smith; Acting Director, Corporate Relations Department – Shermalon Kirby; Head of the Advisory Services in the Governor’s Office – Dr Emefa Sewordor; Country Economist – Peter Abraham Jr; and Senior Technical Assistant, in the Corporate Relations Department – Marlon Bristol.

After concluding the outreach in Saint Christopher (St Kitts) and Nevis, the Governor will arrange missions to The Commonwealth of Dominica and Antigua and Barbuda.

As part of his 2022 round of Country Outreach Missions, the ECCB Governor visited Anguilla in May, Montserrat in June, Saint Lucia in July, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines in September and Grenada in October.