EBJ Harmonics wins Panorama

By Staff Writer, MyVue News.com,

Basseterre, 24th December, 2020 (MyVueNews.com)- An entertaining performance by the EBJ Harmonics Steel Orchestra on Wednesday night,(23rd December), captured a much deserved Panorama title, at the Carnival Village in Basseterre, as the 2020 Virtual Series of National Carnival continued.

The Harmonics defeated six other contenders, by amassing a total of 443 points, to capture the championships.

Following in the second position was Pantastics Steel Orchestra with 429 points, Nevis Pan Ensemble on 408 points in third, while Steel on Fire had to settle for fourth place, with their 374 points.

Generally the performances from the seven bands on display were exceptional, giving confidence that the steelband culture is very much alive in St. Kitts & Nevis, and importantly it is being practiced by a young generation of panists.

The other bands participating in the competition were Sweet Sticks Ensemble, Pan Doras Steel Orchestra and Pan In Splendor.

The event was streamed live on Facebook and YouTube, and also broadcast live on television and radio stations in St. Kitts.

Due to the restrictions imposed because of COVID-19, only a limited audience was allowed to be at the venue itself but the organizing committee was able to attract a sold out audience, in addition to the thousands who viewed online.

To add some carnival spice to the occasion, a number of the country’s leading soca acts were featured as guest artistes.

These included Stadics, Nicha B, KT Dan, Rucas, and DJ Flames. The popular radio personality, Sugar Bowl, performed the duties of Master of Ceremonies.

Main Photo: EBJ performing LIVE at the Panorama Steelband competition