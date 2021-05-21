ECCB Digital Dialogues shines spotlight on pandemic and small businesses

21 May 2021, Basseterre, Saint Christopher (St Kitts) and Nevis – The Eastern Caribbean Central Bank’s (ECCB) Digital Dialogues scheduled for 27 May, will explore the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the private sector and examine the challenges and opportunities which micro, small and medium enterprises in the region face.

The ECCB recognises that the business community has displayed resilience in being agile and adapting to the current state of doing business. However, the Bank believes that more is needed from the private and public sectors to address long standing deficiencies in the business environment.

During the live and interactive session, the panellists will look into strategies and reforms required to reposition the private sector for a faster recovery from the fall-out of the pandemic and to enhance the sector’s resilience.

The Governor of the ECCB, Timothy N. J. Antoine will moderate the discussion. The panel will comprise: Executive Director, Compete Caribbean – Dr Sylvia Dohnert; Managing Director, Belmont Estate, Grenada – Shadel Nyack Compton; and CEO and Co-Owner mCAT Innovations, Antigua and Barbuda -Ashton Fearon.

The ECCB Digital Dialogues will be broadcast live on the ECCB’s Facebook page and YouTube channel and on radio stations across the ECCU from 10:00 a.m. on Thursday,

27 May. The public is invited to participate in this important conversation and to share their views on specific issues during the real-time survey segment