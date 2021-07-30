ECCB encourages financial preparedness for natural disasters

30 July, Basseterre, Saint Christopher (St Kitts) and Nevis – The Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB) is encouraging the citizens and residents of the Eastern Caribbean Currency Union to be financially prepared to respond adequately to natural disasters.

In the season finale of ECCB Connects this week, Agency Manager Sales, Sagicor Life Inc, Commonwealth of Dominica, Brenton Hilaire emphasises the importance of having a financial plan, noting that such plan will become handy to inform people’s response to natural disasters. The insurance expert also recommends having several insurance tools to protect property and assets.

Health insurance, life insurance, house, content and motor insurance are some of the tools he recommends for people to secure themselves as they prepare for natural disasters. Hilaire, who has witnessed the devastating impact of Hurricane Maria in the Commonwealth of Dominica also shared some important lessons which came out of that experience.