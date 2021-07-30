ECCB Launches DCash in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

30 July, Basseterre, Saint Christopher (St Kitts) and Nevis –DCash, the digital version of the EC Dollar, is now available for public use in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

This comes following the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank’s (ECCB) issuance of DCash to the RBTT Caribbean Bank, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines (RBTT SVG).

Individuals and business owners who hold accounts with RBTT SVG can now sign-up to use DCash through that financial institution. Individuals who do not hold accounts with the RBTT SVG can sign-up with the St Vincent Cooperative Bank Limited. The ECCB continues to work with other financial institutions in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines to have them DCash-ready in the coming weeks.

The ECCB sees the roll-out of DCash in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines as key to assisting with the rebuilding efforts in that country, following the recent eruption of the La Soufriere volcano. The DCash platform provides a safer, faster, cheaper way for persons to send and receive funds via the use of a smart device, and seeks to increase financial inclusion in the Eastern Caribbean Currency Union (ECCU), especially to those who do not have access to traditional banking services.

Using the DCash Wallet App, residents and citizens of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines can transfer DCash in-person or remotely to and from other DCash Wallet holders or merchants. DCash can also be converted to physical EC currency through a DCash Merchant Teller. Business owners, through use of the DCash Merchant App, can also process transactions with individual consumers and other businesses.