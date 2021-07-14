ECSE Daily news report

Welcome to the Eastern Caribbean Securities Exchange’s daily update for 14 July 2021 providing the latest trading information and financial tip for the investor.

On the Eastern Caribbean Securities Market today, 300 East Caribbean Financial Holding Company Ltd shares traded at $4.00 per share, unchanged from its previous closing price; also 50 East Caribbean Financial Holding Company Ltd shares traded odd lot at $4.00 per share and 140 St Kitts Nevis Anguilla National Bank Ltd shares traded odd lot t$2.90 per share.

On the Regional Government Securities Market, the Government of Saint Lucia’s 7-year Bond auctioned on the ECSE’s primary market platform raised $23.9 million. The competitive uniform price methodology used, resulted in an interest rate of 7.1%.

Here are the latest closing prices for the equities listed on the ECSE:

The Bank of Nevis Ltd …….. $3.75 Bank of St Vincent and the Grenadines Ltd …….. $6.75 Cable & Wireless St Kitts & Nevis Ltd …….. $3.50 Dominica Electricity Services Ltd …….. $3.50 East Caribbean Financial Holding Company Ltd …….. $4.00 Grenada Co-operative Bank Ltd …….. $8.88 Grenada Electricity Services Ltd …….. $12.00 Grenreal Property Corporation Ltd …….. $5.40 Republic Bank (Grenada) Ltd …….. $45.00 St Kitts Nevis Anguilla National Bank Ltd …….. $2.80 St Lucia Electricity Services Ltd …….. $20.00 S. L. Horsford & Company Ltd …….. $2.00 TDC Ltd …….. $1.25

And today’s financial tip:

Is there a difference in par value versus nominal or face value?

No. Face value, Nominal Value and Par Value all mean the same thing. This is the value of a bond, note or other security that is given on the certificate of the instrument.