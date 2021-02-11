ECSRC APPROVES INVESTMENT ADVISER LICENCE

ECSE

Effective 6 January 2021, the ECSRC approved the grant of an Investment Adviser Licence to Michael McDonald Millar of Barbados.

This licence authorises Millar to advise people concerning investment in securities; issue analyses or reports concerning specific securities and offer investment portfolio management services without holding property of the other person and on terms that preclude him from doing so.

Millar is an experienced investment manager and the first Investment Adviser to be licensed by the Eastern Caribbean Securities Regulatory Commission to operate in the Eastern Caribbean Securities Market (ECSM).

Millar is a Chartered Financial Analyst and a Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst.

He also holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Management from the University of the West Indies, Cave Hill Campus and a Master of Science Degree in Finance and Investments from The Business School, University of Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

Millar is authorised to provide investment advice to people resident in Anguilla pursuant to section 53 of the Securities Act, Chapter S13 of Anguilla; and in the remaining territories of the Currency Union pursuant to section 54 of the Securities Acts: No. 14 of 2001 of Antigua and Barbuda, No. 21 of 2001 of the Commonwealth of Dominica, Chapter 299A of Grenada, Chapter 11.01 of Montserrat, Chapter 21.16 of St Christopher and Nevis, Chapter 12.18 of Saint Lucia and Chapter 261 of St Vincent and The Grenadines.