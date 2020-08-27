Educators undergo training in preparation for September 07 reopening of school

Basseterre, St. Kitts, August 27, 2020 (SKNIS): Educators in St. Kitts and Nevis are currently undergoing a series of training aimed at preparing them for the reopening of schools for the 2020-2021 Academic School year which commences on September 07.



“As the Ministry of Education prepares for the reopening of schools in September there are a multiplicity of training sessions that are currently taking place,” said Chief Education Officer (CEO), Dr. Debbie Isaac, at the National Emergency Operations Center (NEOC) COVID-19 Briefing for August 26, 2020.



On Thursday, August 27, Education Officers and Principals will be trained in the use of Microsoft teams for online teaching, while all teachers will commence this particular training on Friday, August 28 with a September 03 completion date.



Dr. Isaac noted that the training will be extremely beneficial.



“These training sessions will be very useful for our teachers as we prepare for the blended approach to teaching and learning. Moreover, those schools that would be a part of the shift system would be engaging students via teams for some of their lessons,” said the CEO.



As is the norm, teachers return to work the last two weeks in August before the start of the new school term to prepare them for the year ahead.

Main photo: EDUCATORS UNDERGO TRAINING