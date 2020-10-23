‘El Classico’ – Barcelona vs Real Madrid takes centre stage

By Christopher Sawyers,

The first “El Classico” of the current Spanish La Liga season will take place tomorrow with Barcelona hosting eternal rivals Real Madrid. Then, over in England, heavyweights, Manchester United and Chelsea, will go head to head in an expected thriller.

Event # 1 – EPL – Manchester United vs Chelsea

All eyes will be on Old Trafford tomorrow when Manchester United and Chelsea square off in a highly anticipated clash. Manchester United desperately needed a win against Newcastle last weekend, and they achieved that objective in some style, beating Newcastle 4-1 away from home.

The Red Devils will head into the game with Chelsea high on confidence after dispatching Paris Saint Germain (PSG) in Champions League midweek action, in an impressive away display.

Yet it has been a topsy-turvy start to the season for United who were beaten 1-3 by Crystal Palace and then battered 1-6 by Tottenham just before the international break. After those humiliating defeats, the 4-1 win at Newcastle was the perfect way to come back heading into this heavyweight showdown.

Chelsea have shown glimpses of their potential in victories over Brighton and Crystal Palace, but they have shown more downs than ups so far this season.

This was evident in their 3-3 draws with West Brom and Southampton. Chelsea have the worst defensive record in the top half of the table and a lot of work needs to be done to rectify that situation.

Coach Frank Lampard must be saying to himself, if only his defenders could play like his attackers who are scoring goals for fun, but the defenders keep shipping in goals game after game to the annoyance of the coach.

KEY STATS

Man United – were defeated in three consecutive league matches at Old Trafford in February 1979 (lost their last two), while they last went five consecutive matches without a victory on home soil in the league in February 1990 (winless in their last four; D2 L2).

Chelsea – are winless in their last seven Premier League away matches against Manchester United (D4 L3); it is the Blues’ longest run without a top-flight win at Old Trafford since a 16-game streak between September 1920 and January 1957.

Both Sides – Manchester United are looking to win three consecutive top-flight league meetings against Chelsea for the first time since September 1965 under Matt Busby.

The betting tip. Man United win.

Event # 2 – La Liga – Barcelona vs Real Madrid

Barcelona and Real Madrid, the two bitter rivals of Spanish football, go head to head at Camp Nou in the first El Clasico of the season tomorrow.

The Catalan giants (Barcelona) have been struggling to find their best form so far this season, but that shouldn’t come as a surprise as the club sold several starting players in the summer transfer window. Madrid, on the other hand, have fared better than their rivals winning three of their five games so far, even though they suffered an embarrassing 0-1 loss at home to Cadiz in their last game.

It is quite surprising to see Barcelona heading into this first El Clasico in ninth spot in the table, however, they can be forgiven as the season is still new and they have only played four matches so far. One thing for sure though, defeat against Real Madrid could be disastrous for new coach, Ronald Koeman.

Last Saturday, Barcelona were surprisingly beaten by Getafe but returned to form in midweek by thumping Ferencvaros 5-1 in Champions League action at the Nou Camp. They have won only two of their opening four La Liga games, drawing the last two and will hope to avoid a run of three games without a win.

While Messi and company have been in underwhelming form of late, they remained difficult to beat at home, losing just one of their last 33 games at the Nou Camp.

Like Barcelona, Real Madrid suffered a surprise loss in their last league match, as they were ambushed and beaten 1-0 by newly promoted side Cadiz. That defeat against the top-flight new boys ended a three-game winning run for Madrid, who have, based on performance so far this season, failed to impress. Madrid’s recent games to start the new campaign have been low scoring with Madrid scoring 6 goals in their five games so far. A point of concern for Madrid is their poor record away to Barcelona, winning just one of their last eight clashes. Encouragingly though, Real Madrid are unbeaten in their last eight away matches dating back to last season, recording six wins during that run.

KEY STATS

Barcelona – have failed to score in their last two Clásicos in LaLiga. Only once before in the competition’s history have they failed to score in three consecutive games against Real Madrid – between March 1957 and February 1958.

Real Madrid – are unbeaten in their last two Clásicos in LaLiga (W1 D1), keeping a clean sheet in both. After their 2-0 win at Santiago Bernabéu in March, the Whites could win consecutive league games against Barcelona for the first time since May 2008 (also two).

Both sides – Ronald Koeman will manage his first El Clásico as Barcelona manager in LaLiga, becoming the seventh Dutch manager in this game in the competition’s history. Only one of those managers won their first El Clásico in LaLiga: Louis van Gaal for Barcelona in November 1997 (3-2 at Santiago Bernabéu), with the other managers drawing three and losing two.

The betting tip. Barcelona win.

JUSTBET ODDS – Manchester United vs Chelsea

Saturday, October 24, 2020

Prediction Odds on Prediction Odds Calculation

MAN UNITED TO WIN $2.46 which means a $1000 bet would pay $2,460

CHELSEA TO WIN $2.75 which means a $1000 bet would pay $2,750

MATCH TO DRAW $3.55 which means a $1000 bet would pay $3,550

Odds on the Home Team (Man United) winning the game 3-2 at full time $22.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $22,000

Odds on the Away Team (Chelsea) winning the game 1-3 at full time $19.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $19,000

Odds on the game drawing 2-2 at full time $10.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $10,000

JUSTBET ODDS – Barcelona vs Real Madrid

Saturday, October 24, 2020

Prediction Odds on Prediction Odds Calculation

BARCELONA TO WIN $2.18 which means a $1000 bet would pay $2,180

REAL MADRID TO WIN $3.25 which means a $1000 bet would pay $3,250

MATCH TO DRAW $3.75 which means a $1000 bet would pay $3,750

Odds on the Home Team (Barca) winning the game 2-0 at full time $11.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $11,000

Odds on the Away Team (Madrid) winning the game 1-2 at full time $10.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $10,000

Odds on the game drawing 1-1 at full time $7.20 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $7,200