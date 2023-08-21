Elderly woman dies in fire

Basseterre, Monday, 21st August, 2023, (MyVue News.com)-The new week began with the saddest of news for one Kittitian family, when fire broke out in a private residence, killing one person.

Police reported that they responded to a report of a house fire in Wades Garden, St. Kitts, shortly before 3:00 AM on Monday, 21st August, 2023.

However, by the time they got there, the residential building was observed to be ablaze, and it was too late to save the victim.

The St. Kitts and Nevis Fire and Rescue Services (SKNFRS) extinguished the blaze after which, ninety-one (91)-year-old Devorita Weekes was discovered inside the house.

She was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The Forensic Unit of the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF) assessed the scene and collected some items of evidential value.

The cause of the blaze is currently unknown. The investigation into the incident is ongoing.