Election Day in St. Vincent

5th November, 2020

Basseterre, St. Kitts, 5th November, 2020 (MyVue News.com)-Almost 100,000 people are today, (Thursday), voting in St. Vincent & The Grenadines, to elect a new government.

The poll is being contested between the ruling Unity Labour Party, ULP, of Prime Minister, Ralph Gonsalves and Dr. Godwin Friday of the opposition New Democratic Party, NDP.

The main issues before the electorate relate to poverty, where the NDP charges that over 36% of the people are living in poverty, based on a recent government sponsored study.

The opposition is also promising to introduce the country’s own Citizenship By Investment Program, while also committing to tackle unemployment and lifting the standard of living.

The ULP, is however, seeking to gain its fifth consecutive term, after it defeated the NDP in 2001, following a 17 year hold on power.

The ULP has pushed a message of continuity, saying that now is not the time to change the government, giving it to an untried and inexperienced opposition.

Prime Minister Gonsalves and his team have promised to create over 4,000 new jobs, attract more foreign investments, especially in the tourism sector and to also invest more in the country’s road development program.

The last few days of meetings have shown heavy support for the opposition, with thousands attending their rallies, but Caribbean pollster, Peter Wickham of Barbados said that recent polling has shown that it would take a heavy swing of the electorate for the NDP to score victory.

When the last election was concluded in 2015, the ULP won by the smallest margins possible, and that one seat majority remains in the court after being challenged by the NDP.

Wickham also believes that the ULP could also pick up an extra seat or two, to expand its current margin, but ordinary Vincentians on the streets, remain solid in their belief that they will awake on Friday with a new government in place.

There are 15 seats up for grabs in the parliament and some 98,119 persons on the list of voters.

The poll is being observed by a six member observer mission from CARICOM.

Polls opened at 7:00am on Thursday, 5th November, 2020, and are scheduled to remain open for 10 hours, with counting taking place a few hours after, and hopefully the results known by early Friday morning.

A large crowd at recent NDP rally

Main Photo: (L-R) Leader of the Unity Labour Party, Ralph Gonsalves and leader of the the New Democratic Party, Godwin Friday