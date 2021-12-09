Embassy of Saint Kitts and Nevis in Cuba hosts Annual Patriotic Fair

Basseterre, St. Kitts, December 09, 2021 (Ministry of Foreign Affairs): The Embassy of Saint Kitts and Nevis in Havana, Cuba will host its Second Triennial Patriotic Fair on Thursday 9 and Friday 10 December, 2021.

The fair that will run from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on both days, will be held on the grounds of the Embassy and will feature a wide range of handmade crafts including textiles, wall hangings, confectionaries, culinary essences, footwear, wooden products, soaps, glass art, essence, rum and brewed beverages.

The event will also feature music and books written by authors from Saint Kitts and Nevis. The goal of this event is to market Saint Kitts and Nevis as a destination of multifarious activities, as well as provide opportunities for the invitees to connect with artisans/artists through their work.

Featured Image – Goods on display at Triennial Patriotic Fair