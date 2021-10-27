England beats Bangladesh by 8 wickets at T20 World Cup

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Allrounders Moeen Ali and Liam Livingstone perfectly executed the roles of offspinners Wednesday to lead England over Bangladesh by eight wickets for its second straight win at the T20 World Cup.

Ali (2-18) picked up the wickets of the openers with the new ball and Livingstone (2-15) got the two set batsmen out in the middle overs to restrict Bangladesh to 124-9 in the first ever T20 between the two countries.

Jason Roy (61) celebrated his 50th T20 appearance for England with an impressive half century as the top-ranked team eased to 126-2 in 14.1 overs.

Bangladesh captain Mahmudullah’s decision to bat first after winning the toss didn’t work out. Leftarm fast bowler Shoriful Islam, who replaced the injured Mohammad Saifuddin, and leftarm spinner Nasum Ahmed both went only 1-26.

England, which routed defending champion West Indies in the first game, leads Group 1 with four points. Bangladesh, which lost to Scotland in the qualifiers, was beaten by Sri Lanka in its group opener.

England’s captain Eoin Morgan, left, congratulates teammate Liam Livingstone after taking the wicket of Bangladesh’s captain Mohammad Mahmudullah during the Cricket Twenty20 World Cup match between England and Bangladesh in Abu Dhabi, UAE, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)