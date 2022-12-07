England Women take unassailable 2-0 in CG United ODI Series against West Indies Women

ST. JOHN’S, Antigua– England Women took and an unassailable 2-0 lead in the CG United One Day International series against the West Indies Women, winning the second match by 142 runs at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua.

West Indies Women’s head coach Courtney Walsh was disappointed by the performance, telling CWI Media,

“In both games we haven’t batted well. We were a lot better with the ball in this game on a good batting track and for the score where we had them at 260, I thought we would have batted better. We lost those early wickets and just never recovered. The batters can take a lot from Rashada’s performance, I am pleased with how she went about it and showed that it can be done. We have a lot at stake with one game remaining and we need to get championship points. Our momentum is good but performance and execution, we have to try and get better.”

The teams meet again on Friday December 9 at the same venue for the 3rdd CG United ODI in a Day/Night encounter. First ball is at 2:00pm Eastern Caribbean/1:00pm Jamaica time.

The third CG United ODI in Antigua will be free for local and visiting fans as it falls on V.C. Bird Day, a national holiday in Antigua and is being supported by the Government of Antigua and Barbuda. ​ Fans who purchase tickets will receive their tickets securely into their online Windies Tickets account to save to their mobile device or print out for presentation at the stadium, avoiding the need to queue at or travel to the stadium ticket offices. Ticket offices at each venue will be open on the day of each match.

All matches will be available to view in the West Indies live on the Windies Cricket YouTube channel as well as on the ESPN Play app. Fans in the UK will be able to view on BT Sport with fans based in the USA able to watch live on ESPN+.

England Women

260 all out (48.1 overs)

Amy Jones 70* ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Hayley 10-0-50-3

Sophia Dunkley 57 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Afy Fletcher 10-0-66-2

West Indies Women

118 all out (31.3 overs)

Rashada Williams 54* ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Lauren Bell 8-0-33-4

Chedean Nation 17 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Charlie Dean 3.3-0-9-2 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​

​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​

Player of the Match: Amy Jones

Media Gallery here: Please credit CWI Media/Daniel Prentice

FULL SQUAD

(1st and 2nd CG United ODIs)

Hayley Matthews (Captain)

Shakera Selman (Vice Captain)

Aaliyah Alleyne

Shemaine Campbelle

Afy Fletcher

Cherry Ann Fraser

Shabika Gajnabi

Sheneta Grimmond

Chinelle Henry

Kycia Knight

Chedean Nation

Karishma Ramharack

Kaysia Schultz

Rashada Williams

FULL MATCH SCHEDULE

CG United ODI Series

Sunday, 4 December: 1st CG United ODI at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua – 2pm Eastern Caribbean/1pm Jamaica- England Women won by 142 runs

Tuesday, 6 December: 2nd CG United ODI at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua – 2pm Eastern Caribbean/1pm Jamaica- England Women won by 142 runs

Friday, 9 December: 3rd CG United ODI at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua – 2pm Eastern Caribbean/1pm Jamaica

