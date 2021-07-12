Entertainers to benefit from Cash Prizes for Carnival Song Contest

By St. Kitts & Nevis National Carnival Committee

One of the sectors severely hurt by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic in St. Kitts & Nevis has been the entertainment industry, with hundreds of performers, producers, and songwriters, not being able to make a living, especially now that hotels, restaurants, and other facilities are closed.

While for many, entertainment is a leisure affair, this is not the case for numerous performers who rely on this economic activity to sustain their livelihoods.

With this and other factors in mind, St. Kitts & Nevis National Carnival Committee has launched a special Carnival Song Competition that is opened to all citizens and residents.

The contest opens on Monday, 12th July, and closes on Friday, 12th September, 2021.

The winning selection, which must embody the spirit of carnival will be used to promote the Fiftieth Annual celebrations in December, and it should be an original composition, with a focus on St. Kitts & Nevis, its culture, and Sugar Mas.

Chair of the National Carnival Committee, Shannon Hawley, said that the song must be original, unpublished, not longer than 4 minutes and should be able to stir a spirit of celebration and inspire audiences to sing along.

Hawley added that performers may be individuals or groups not exceeding six (6) persons.

It was also explained that the Top Four (4) songs will be chosen through an elimination process to determine the Finalists. Those who make it to the finals would perform their songs live, after which the ultimate winner will be identified by public voting and by a panel of judges.

A cash prize of EC$3,500 will be granted to the winner, while the remaining finalists will each receive EC$1,000.00. All details of the competition and application forms can be obtained from the Carnival Secretariat on Cayon Street.