Environment Minister Issues Warning To Persons Involved In Illegal Dumping And Littering

By SKNIS,

Basseterre, St. Kitts, December 22, 2020 (SKNIS): It is illegal to dump waste outside of an official waste station, as well as litter the streets and other surrounding areas because such practices cause great environmental issues and harm to human health. In light of this, Minister of Environment, the Honourable Eric Evelyn, issued a warning to all who are involved in the illicit acts.

“We can do better. We need to exhibit more national pride, we need a change of attitude when it comes to littering and I am really hoping that in the future we could have our litter wardens activated and they could do some work and charge people when they litter,” said Minister Evelyn during the Budget Debate on Friday, December 18. “People must treat government and public properties like their own. If you are not going to litter your home, why litter the streets? Why are you going to litter the beaches? Treat it like your own.”

Minister Evelyn also cautioned bus drivers and encouraged them to encourage their passengers to stop littering.

“I want to make a special appeal to the bus drivers. When you have your passengers don’t let them throw any bottles out of the window. When you are driving on the road and you are drinking water don’t just throw the bottle outside. Keep the bottle in your vehicle until you get home or to a garbage bin,” said the minister.

He said that as a tourist destination, the general public must always take pride in their country and ensure that it is kept clean at all times.

“We are a tourist destination and I want the time to come when St. Kitts and Nevis could be… the cleanest destination in the region and the world. If we want to have a healthy destination, we must have a clean destination and so I am making this appeal now,” said Minister Evelyn. “Everything that we do, every decision we make hinges on the environment and it is going to affect the environment whether positively or negatively and we want to live in a destination that is healthy.”

The minister added that the ministry will champion the cause to ensure that the illegal dumping and littering comes to an end. He added that in 2021, the ministry will continue to dialogue with key stakeholders and the general public regarding the environment and the way forward.