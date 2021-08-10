Environmental activities to mark International Youth Day

Basseterre, St. Kitts, August 10, 2021 (SKNIS): The Department of Youth Empowerment in St. Kitts is hosting several environmental-related activities on Thursday, August 12, 2021, in celebration of International Youth Day.

The activities are in keeping with the theme for this year’s commemoration, which is “Transforming Food Systems: Youth Innovation for Human and Planetary Health.”

Youth Officer, Steven Gilbert, indicated that on Thursday, a tree planting exercise will be held at Carifesta Village and CLICO Housing Project, both in New Road. Additionally, an in-water clean-up will take place at Reggae Beach, while crews will be working to clean up the beaches at North Friars Bay, Reggae Beach, Newtown Bay, and the area behind the St. Christopher Club, as well as the stretch of the bay from the Basseterre Ferry Terminal to the War Memorial also known as the Cenotaph. Each event begins at 7 a.m.

Mr. Gilbert said that persons can volunteer for the events but there are caps on the numbers allowed based on existing COVID-19 protocols. As such, the in-water clean-up will have a team of 10 persons. The tree planting will have a maximum of 15 persons, while 20 persons are permitted at each beach clean-up.

Each person must wear a face mask, practice physical distancing and walk with a reusable bottle. The department will provide hand sanitizers, water and gloves for volunteers.

Interested individuals can register at the department’s office on the top floor of The Cable Building, Cayon Street or by calling 662-6054 or 664-6716.